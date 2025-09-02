Kat Velasco Wrestles With Hopelessness In Melancholy New Single

Rising pop-country artist Kat Velasco shares her latest single, “Breaking My Own Heart,” a hauntingly relatable anthem that explores the quiet dread of waiting for happiness to slip away. Layered with emotional weight and vulnerability, the song captures the inner turmoil of bracing for disappointment, even when things seem perfect. “Breaking My Own Heart” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Co-written by Claire Douglas, Hannah Ellis, and Jason Massey, the track delves into the all-too-familiar experience of self-sabotage, of carrying past baggage into new beginnings, and anticipating the fall before it happens. Opening with wistful, melancholic guitars and Kat Velasco’s rich, emotive vocals, the track builds with a steady, grounding tempo that sets the tone for reflection. “Many of us can be our own worst enemy, existing somewhere in between hope and heartbreak,” Velasco shares. The lyrics offer a window into this mental limbo, resonating deeply with anyone who’s ever felt the tug of fear behind joy. It captures the spiraling thoughts of someone who can’t quite trust joy, as she sings, “If it feels too good, it’s probably gonna change.” That single line encapsulates the emotional tug-of-war at the heart of the song, an anthem for anyone who has ever braced for heartbreak amid happiness. The aching honesty in her performance draws listeners in, inviting them to confront their own inner doubts and feel less alone in the process.

Kat Velasco first found her voice in the world of musical theater growing up in South Carolina, eventually channeling her love for performance into songwriting. Since launching her career in 2021, now based in the Music City of Nashville, she’s gained traction with singles like “Leave Me Wild, ”which landed on Spotify’s New Music Weekly and Fresh Finds Country, and “Call Me,” which earned playlist placement and aired on CMT. Her follow-up singles, “Paper Boy,” “Name on My Phone,” and “Kitchen Sink,” received recognition from CMA, Ones to Watch, Wide Open Country, and Holler, and she’s opened for acts like Love and Theft, Tiera Kennedy, BRELAND, and David Nail.

“Breaking My Own Heart” is a bold step into darker territory for Kat Velasco, offering a raw yet comforting reminder that nobody is truly alone in their struggle. The track’s universal themes and poignant delivery make it a powerful addition to her growing discography. The single is now available to stream and download worldwide. Stay tuned for more from Kat Velasco via Instagram @Kat.Velasco.Music, TikTok @katvelascomusic, and her website KatVelasco.com.