Kat Velasco Releases Wistful and Reminiscent Single “Paper Boy”

Kat Velasco is kicking off the year with the eagerly awaited new single “Paper Boy.” An honest reflection of expectations and dating influenced by previous relationships, “Paper Boy” highlights Velasco’s self-growth and her understanding of dating for potential rather than his resume. “Paper Boy” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Rooted in personal growth and self-reflection, Kat Velasco’s new single “Paper Boy” invites listeners to examine the delicate balance between self-worth and the illusions we create in relationships. The track is a pop powerhouse, weaving a compelling narrative with lyrics that pay homage to the iconic boombox scene from John Cusack’s cult classic Say Anything. Velasco elevates the mainstream pop vibe with her signature twangy flair, infusing the bop-worthy instrumentals with a touch of distinct, modern Southern charm. “This song captures the journey of prioritizing character over credentials—of letting go of the ‘perfect on paper’ expectations to truly value how someone treats you,” Velasco explains. “It struck such a deep chord with me because it speaks to something so many of us have felt—that moment of realizing you deserve better.” Produced by Andy Sheridan (Avery Anna, Parmalee) and co-written by Melissa Sheridan and Anna Vaus (Keith Urban, Maddie & Tae, Carly Pearce), the track pairs a unique, refreshingly modern melody with a universally relatable message. “Paper Boy” also features an all-star lineup of contributors: Andy Sheridan on programming, electric and acoustic guitar, keys, and background vocals, Jared Kneale on drums (Ben Rector, Lauren Daigle), Matt Utterback on bass (Hunter Hayes), and John Shaw on electric guitar. The track was recorded with tracking engineer Todd Tidwell (Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton) and mixed by Joel Bruyere. Highlighting the bittersweet thrill of unforgettable relationships, “Paper Boy” invites listeners to reflect on their own paths and embrace growth through the lessons love often leaves behind.

Born and raised in South Carolina and now based in Nashville, Kat Velasco is a rising country-pop artist whose love for music was nurtured through a rich background in musical theater. Since debuting her music in 2021, Velasco has captured attention with her breakout single “Leave Me Wild,” which earned spots on prominent Spotify playlists like New Music Friday and Fresh Finds Country. Her edgy, genre-blending sound and soulful vocals have also landed her multiple radio interviews nationwide, while her song “Call Me” gained widespread traction on popular playlists and featured a music video showcased on CMT. Following performances opening for acts like Love and Theft, BRELAND, David Nail, and Tierra Kennedy, Velasco released her latest single, “Burning Man,” in late 2024.

“Paper Boy” highlights Kat Velasco’s soaring vocals and her ability to connect with others authentically intimate expression of heartbreak. “Paper Boy” is available on all streaming platforms. Make sure to keep up with Velasco via her website KatVelasco.com and follow her on Instagram @kat.velasco.music and TikTok @katvelascomusic.