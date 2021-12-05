Karlie Bartholomew Releases New Single “Back Bay”

Americana singer/songwriter Karlie Bartholomew recently released her new single called “Back Bay.”

With relatable lyrics like I used to take it for granted, like it would always be that way, until my bags sat waiting to leave on graduation day, “Back Bay” mirrors the feeling of homesickness most listeners can identify with.

“Back Bay was written in one sitting while reflecting on my time in Boston attending Berklee College of Music,” Karlie explains. “Some of my fondest memories are Sundays walking along the Charles River and finding peace away from the busy city streets. I’m so honored to have this song feature the legendary Sam Bush on mandolin, as well as Brian Allen on cello.”

Karlie’s debut single, “Brooklyn Park, received rave reviews from both fans and press. Music City Melodies published “Karlie’s soft voice had us floating on air…Karlie delivers an effortlessly beautiful tone, with equally beautiful storytelling.”

About Karlie Bartholomew:

Born and raised in Brooklyn Park, Maryland, Karlie Bartholomew has always had a passion for music. While shy as a child, Karlie was able to use music to find her voice. She started writing her own songs at a young age, participating in every talent show she could beginning in elementary school.

Following in her father’s musical footsteps, Karlie taught herself to play guitar on his old six-string while she was in high school. Heavily influenced by artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Karlie is drawn to authenticity and strives to keep her lyrics honest. “My songs focus on storytelling, hoping the listener can see themselves in my music,” she explains. Her smooth voice, jazzy chord progressions and folk-inspired lyrics will silence any room.

Before moving to Boston, Karlie performed at notable Maryland venues like Rams Head Live!, Baltimore Soundstage, The 9:30 Club (Washington D.C.), DC9 (Washington D.C.), The Ottobar and 49 West Coffeehouse & Gallery.

While attending Berklee College of Music in 2017, she was chosen as a featured soloist to honor Lucinda Williams at the school’s commencement concert. Karlie sang for an entire arena filled with seven thousand people, including Lucinda herself, Lionel Richie, Todd Rundgren and Neil Portnow. Karlie graduated the next day with a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Music, focusing in Contemporary Writing/Production and Performance.

Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Karlie is currently working on her latest project – her debut EP. She released her debut single, “Brooklyn Park,” on October 29, 2021 and frequently performs at local Nashville and Franklin, TN music venues, such as NashHouse Spoon & Saloon, Alley Taps, Belcourt Taps and Gray’s on Main.

For more information, visit www.karliemusic.com and follow Karlie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.