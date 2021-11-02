Karlie Bartholomew Releases Debut Single

Americana singer/songwriter Karlie Bartholomew recently released her debut single called “Brooklyn Park.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With picturesque lyrics like on the corner lives an old woman in a house dressed in weeds, her eyes peek out behind the blinds and, like me, she’s scared to leave, listeners are sure to fall in love with Karlie’s unique storytelling.

“Brooklyn Park is my hometown and where I grew up,” Karlie explains. “My father built our house brick by brick and the pine tree stood outside of my sister’s bedroom window. It’s a song about how hard it is to leave home and start a new life away from all you’ve ever known. The line if only I could find a way to start somewhere new inspired the title of my upcoming EP called A Way to Start. Brooklyn Park is the first single off of the EP to be released.”

About Karlie Bartholomew:

Born and raised in Brooklyn Park, Maryland, Karlie Bartholomew has always had a passion for music. While shy as a child, Karlie was able to use music to find her voice. She started writing her own songs at a young age, participating in every talent show she could beginning in elementary school.

Following in her father’s musical footsteps, Karlie taught herself to play guitar on his old six-string while she was in high school. Heavily influenced by artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Karlie is drawn to authenticity and strives to keep her lyrics honest. “My songs focus on storytelling, hoping the listener can see themselves in my music,” she explains. Her smooth voice, jazzy chord progressions and folk-inspired lyrics will silence any room.

Before moving to Boston, Karlie performed at notable Maryland venues like Rams Head Live!, Baltimore Soundstage, The 9:30 Club (Washington D.C.), DC9 (Washington D.C.), The Ottobar and 49 West Coffeehouse & Gallery.

While attending Berklee College of Music in 2017, she was chosen as a featured soloist to honor Lucinda Williams at the school’s commencement concert. Karlie sang for an entire arena filled with seven thousand people, including Lucinda herself, Lionel Richie, Todd Rundgren and Neil Portnow. Karlie graduated the next day with a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Music, focusing in Contemporary Writing/Production and Performance.

Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Karlie is currently working on her latest project – her debut EP. You can catch her performing at local Nashville and Franklin, TN music venues, such as NashHouse Spoon & Saloon, Alley Taps, Belcourt Taps and Gray’s on Main.

For more information, visit www.karliemusic.com and follow Karlie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.