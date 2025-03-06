Karisa Unveils “Paper Hearts,” a Poetic Synth-Pop Anthem About the Fragility of Love

Synth-pop singer-songwriter Karisa returns with a haunting exploration of love and its delicate complexities in her latest single, “Paper Hearts.” A love captured in toxicity, Karisa’s newest track is an emotional journey of the highs and lows of relationships. “Paper Hearts” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

“Paper Hearts” emerges as a poignant narrative of a love caught in turmoil. Co-produced and written by Karisa Dalamages and Lucas Vuco, the lyrics vividly illustrate the fragile nature of emotions, likening love to paper hearts effortlessly burned or torn apart. “ I wanted to create a story around a love that is broken,” Karisa explains. The song’s evocative melody, textured with instrumental arrangements including soul-stirring violins, transports listeners through a journey of emotional highs and lows. Together, they weave a sonic landscape that captures the essence of heartache and resilience in the face of tumultuous relationships. Reflecting on the inspiration behind the track, Karisa explains, “The concept of a paper heart symbolizes how flimsy and thin a love can be, and how easily it could be torn or burned— just like a heart made of paper.” In her signature sound, Karisa “utilizes 80’s inspired synths,” she explains “much like my other work, only this time it is also layered with orchestral instruments such as violins. At the end of the song, the listeners get a chance to hear the orchestra in its solitude.”

Karisa is an energetic and passionate Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and musician. Her journey began in grade school when she joined the school choir and later received her first guitar at age 14. She began releasing music in 2020 with her debut EP Vaporcoast and most recently unveiled her EP Endless Summer, released in 2024. As someone who struggles with depression and anxiety, she leans into music and painting to allow her creative side to help her overcome the challenges in her life. Known for her retro visuals and “blonde bombshell” aesthetic, her influences are inspired by artists like Avril Lavigne, Don Henley, New Order, and ABBA. These influences helped inspire Karisa to create music that blends the 80s new wave synths with modern alt-pop and dance beats. Her previous single, “Sin City,” received attention from notable press outlets like GlamGlare, Ones to Watch, and GRRRL Music.

Karisa’s “Paper Hearts” is an anthem of love and toxicity that evokes classic sounds of 80’s synth-pop. Stream “Paper Hearts” on all digital platforms worldwide, and make sure to connect with Karisa on Instagram @karisamusic and TikTok @karisamusicofficial to stay up to date on her current releases.