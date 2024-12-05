Karisa Releases Dark Pop Single “Sin City”

Emerging artist Karisa has unveiled her latest single, “Sin City,” a dreamy exploration of love and nostalgia. Karisa weaves memories of a past relationship throughout the track, infusing ethereal synths with a hint of 80s new wave flair, enriching her signature synth-driven sound. “Sin City” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Karisa opens “Sin City” with airy, atmospheric synths, portraying a story of love, lust, and heartache with bittersweet longing. Her rich soundscape captures a dreamlike state, guiding listeners through the emotional rollercoaster of taking a chance at love. “This is my first song about actual heartache,” Karisa explains. “I drew upon some of my own experiences with heartache and the feelings of missing what was,” and that feeling of yearning is reflected in the sound. Karisa’s vocals, inspired by the emotive styles of ABBA, blend seamlessly with the lush synths of the 1970s and 80s evoking the wistfulness of past memories with a modern twist. Her goal is to convey both joy and longing, reminding fans that it’s okay to reflect on what was and to embrace those memories. The song is rooted in the sin and risk of Las Vegas, with Karisa “creating a story of gambling on love.” Co-produced by CL3VR (Lucas Vuco), Karisa’s boyfriend, “Sin City” features hypnotic synths and lush melodies that intensify the emotional depth of the track. The song delves into the tension between chasing desires and indulging in a casual fling, reminiscing on past relationships in a new light. Karisa offers a vintage nostalgic feel while injecting a fresh modern twist that promises to provide.

Karisa is an energetic and passionate Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and musician. Her journey began in grade school where she joined the school choir and later received her first guitar at age 14. She began releasing music in 2020 with her debut EP Vaporcoast, and most recently unveiled her EP Endless Summer, released earlier this year. As someone who struggles with depression and anxiety throughout her life, she leans into music and painting to allow her creative side to help her overcome the challenges in her life. Known for her retro visuals and “blonde bombshell” aesthetic, her influences are inspired by artists like Avril Lavigne, Don Henley, New Order, and ABBA. These influences helped inspire Karisa to create music that blends the 80s new wave synths with modern alt-pop and dance beats.

“Sin City” reflects on the memories of taking a chance on love and embarking on new relationships. Stream “Sin City” on all digital platforms worldwide, and make sure to connect with Karisa on Instagram @karisamusic and TikTok @karisamusicofficial to stay up to date on her current releases.