Karen Waldrup’s Inspiring New Single “Keeping The Faith” Available Today!

Karen Waldrup, known for her powerful voice, viral videos, and creative spirit, is excited to release her new single “Keeping The Faith,” today! The single delivers a powerful message about perseverance, hope, and trusting the journey through life’s most uncertain moments. For Karen Waldrup, “Keeping The Faith” is a deeply personal reflection of trusting God’s plan while navigating major life changes, including a difficult divorce, and believing that no matter the challenges, heartbreaks, or unexpected turns life may bring, there is always something brighter ahead for those who continue to believe. Through heartfelt lyrics and an inspiring message, the song reminds listeners that even in difficult seasons, unexpected blessings often arrive right when they are needed most.

“Keeping the Faith is about always believing that good things will happen and then trusting that they will,” says Waldrup. “It’s about waking up every day with hope in your heart, even when you can’t yet see the outcome. Faith isn’t always easy, but sometimes it’s the only thing that keeps you moving forward and reminds you that better days are ahead.”

Waldrup spent a great deal of time in prayer, asking God that if there was a creature in need of love and care, he would send it her way. Then, while she was attending a wedding in Puerto Rico, a dog unexpectedly appeared on her street and refused to leave. Her neighbors cared for the pup, put up posters, and searched for an owner, but no one ever came forward.

Now officially adopting the dog—lovingly named “Rica”—Karen believes the experience was a true example of faith and perfect timing.

“Before I left for Puerto Rico, I prayed and asked God that if one of His children—human or not—needed a home and someone to love them, to send them my way,” says Waldrup. “While I was gone, this sweet little soul showed up at my house and never left. Rica has completely stolen my heart, and I truly believe she was sent to me for a reason.”

Karen Waldrup’s Tour Schedule:

MAY 31 – The Troubadour / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 04 – CMA Music Fest Fan Fair X / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 05 – CMA Music Fest Martin’s BBQ / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 06 – CMA Music Fest Fan Fair X / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 10 – Waldrup Wednesday Facebook LIVE

JUN 26 – Texas Club / Baton Rouge, La.

JUN 27 – Ground Zero Blue Club / Biloxi, Miss.

AUG 08 – Chief’s on Broadway / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 22 – Moonless Film Festival / Franklin, Tenn.

SEP 11 – Private Event / Aurora, Ind.

SEP 12 – Butler County Music Festival / Saxonburg, Pa.

SEP 13 – Butler County Music Festival Worship Sunday / Saxonburg, Pa

OCT 08 – Infinity Music Awards / Nashville, Tenn.

For additional concert information and all things Karen Waldrup, visit HERE.

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More About Karen Waldrup:

Karen Waldrup is an internationally recognized Country Soul artist with over 1 million fans online and more than 400 million video views. A Top 5 finalist on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice, she’s been featured in major outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, PEOPLE, Netflix, The Hallmark Channel, and more. She’s a BMI songwriter, a member of the Recording Academy (NARAS), CMA, and a proud partner with Mission of Hope: Haiti. Waldrup has won twelve Nashville Industry Music Awards, received the 2019 Torch Award from the Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Awards, and was named a 2023 Top 5 Artist to Watch by Country Evolution. With seven studio albums and over 50 songs released worldwide, she continues to make her mark on the country music scene.

Her debut album JUSTIFIED, produced by Garth Fundis (Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, Alabama), appeared on four Billboard charts and featured “Sometimes He Does,” which was praised in Rolling Stone and named “Disc of the Day” by Robert Oermann. Waldrup has performed in over 15 countries, blending classic country with Louisiana soul. Her 2022 album Kendall County Road, produced by Grammy winners Paul Worley and Biff Watson, includes songs written with WWII veteran Jim Martin and a duet with Wendy Moten. She recently released singles including “Louisiana Hurricane” and “Fix It,” “Blue Cowboy Boots,” and her new single, “Keeping The Faith,” is out now.