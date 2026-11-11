Kara Hesse Brings “Vanity” to the Forefront of Devil & the Dove, Exploring What Lies Beyond the Reflection

Nashville-based Americana Rock Soul artist Kara Hesse didn’t realize she was documenting her own transformation until the songs started revealing the truth. What began as a collection of her strongest songs slowly became something more. Five years in the making and recorded between Seattle and Nashville, Devil & the Dove traces the tension between grief and hope, ultimately converging into what Hesse describes as an “absolute rebirth and reset.”

“It is a love letter to the past, inflamed with my final goodbyes; carrying stories of perseverance through grief and holding onto light in times of darkness.”

Now, Hesse is putting “Vanity” front and center as the album’s focus track, not as a criticism of beauty, but as a reflection on the value we attach to it.

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“If I was to bury this album in the earth and somebody dug it up, they could get a pretty good glimpse into this particular time in my life,” Hesse says. “What started out as a collection of what I felt were simply my strongest songs at the time began to reveal the hard truths about what I was actually going through, what I’d been holding onto, and what I needed to let go of in order to find happiness and to live a full life. Somehow I found myself healing in the process.”

That transformation happened behind the console, too. Working with Nashville engineer Pat Lassiter to bring the pieces together, Hesse emerged from the project with a new confidence as a producer. “Devil & the Dove represents such a period of growth for me, especially as a producer—officially calling the shots this time, and the struggles I went through to meet the bar in my head as a woman in a male-dominated industry,” Hesse says. “This record taught me how to listen to my gut more, to not back down from my vision, and always serve the song, regardless of trends, opinions, or my own fear of disappointing people.”

That philosophy is particularly evident in “Vanity.” Built as a fictional story rather than an autobiographical memory, the song draws from years of Hesse’s observations. “The song wasn’t pulled from one specific memory or person in my life. It came from years of observing the world around me—movies, magazines, advertising, social media, even the toys we grew up with and how those messages have only become louder in the digital age. I felt like the perspectives of beauty and self-worth were becoming tangled in ways that felt unhealthy and it has become normalized. It made me sad, but also grateful to know that what’s inside me holds more weight than the skin I’m in. I want people to know what’s inside them and trust that it’s enough.”

For Hesse, social media didn’t invent the problem. It amplified it. “I don’t think social media created these issues, but it definitely put them on steroids,” Hesse says, “We’re living in a time where people are learning how to curate an image before they’ve had a chance to discover who they are. Vanity is natural, but it isn’t really about beauty. It’s about value. It’s about the messages we absorb from a young age about what makes us worthy of love, attention, and acceptance. When likes become currency, it’s easy to mistake being seen for being valued. We’re all drawn to the flower, but sometimes it feels like we’re putting it on display before it’s even had a chance to bloom.”

“Vanity” was born during Hesse’s first Nashville co-write with Greg Wilson and became the final song completed for Devil & the Dove. After experimenting with a more pop-country direction in hopes of reaching younger listeners with its message, Hesse pulled a last minute move and re-tracked the tune, slowing it down and stripping it bare around a singular gut-string guitar, a nod to the instrument she first learned to write songs on. The final recording features drummer Charlie Morgan, whose credits include Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.

Hesse’s career has rarely fit neatly into one lane. Her Americana/rock sound has landed music on CBS’ Scorpion and DirecTV’s You Me Her and put her on stages alongside Steve Miller Band, B.B. King, Al Green, Buddy Guy and Howie Day.

Hesse will bring Devil & the Dove to the stage in Nashville on September 27, with new tour dates across the U.S., UK and Canada set to be announced soon.

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