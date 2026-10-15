Kara Hesse Brings “Vanity” to the Forefront of Devil & the Dove, Exploring What Lies Beyond the Reflection

Nashville-based Americana Rock Soul artist Kara Hesse didn’t realize she was documenting her own transformation until the songs started revealing the truth. What began as a collection of her strongest songs slowly became something more. Five years in the making and recorded between Seattle and Nashville, Devil & the Dove traces the tension between grief and hope, ultimately converging into what Hesse describes as an “absolute rebirth and reset.”

“It is a love letter to the past, inflamed with my final goodbyes; carrying stories of perseverance through grief and holding onto light in times of darkness.”

Now, Hesse is putting “Vanity” front and center as the album’s focus track, not as a criticism of beauty, but as a reflection on the value we attach to it.

STREAM DEVIL & THE DOVE HERE

“If I was to bury this album in the earth and somebody dug it up, they could get a pretty good glimpse into this particular time in my life,” Hesse says. “What started out as a collection of what I felt were simply my strongest songs at the time began to reveal the hard truths about what I was actually going through, what I’d been holding onto, and what I needed to let go of in order to find happiness and to live a full life. Somehow I found myself healing in the process.”

That transformation happened behind the console, too. Working with Nashville engineer Pat Lassiter to bring the pieces together, Hesse emerged from the project with a new confidence as a producer. “Devil & the Dove represents such a period of growth for me, especially as a producer—officially calling the shots this time, and the struggles I went through to meet the bar in my head as a woman in a male-dominated industry,” Hesse says. “This record taught me how to listen to my gut more, to not back down from my vision, and always serve the song, regardless of trends, opinions, or my own fear of disappointing people.”

That philosophy is particularly evident in “Vanity.” Built as a fictional story rather than an autobiographical memory, the song draws from years of Hesse’s observations. “The song wasn’t pulled from one specific memory or person in my life. It came from years of observing the world around me—movies, magazines, advertising, social media, even the toys we grew up with and how those messages have only become louder in the digital age. I felt like the perspectives of beauty and self-worth were becoming tangled in ways that felt unhealthy and it has become normalized. It made me sad, but also grateful to know that what’s inside me holds more weight than the skin I’m in. I want people to know what’s inside them and trust that it’s enough.”

For Hesse, social media didn’t invent the problem. It amplified it. “I don’t think social media created these issues, but it definitely put them on steroids,” Hesse says, “We’re living in a time where people are learning how to curate an image before they’ve had a chance to discover who they are. Vanity is natural, but it isn’t really about beauty. It’s about value. It’s about the messages we absorb from a young age about what makes us worthy of love, attention, and acceptance. When likes become currency, it’s easy to mistake being seen for being valued. We’re all drawn to the flower, but sometimes it feels like we’re putting it on display before it’s even had a chance to bloom.”

“Vanity” was born during Hesse’s first Nashville co-write with Greg Wilson and became the final song completed for Devil & the Dove. After experimenting with a more pop-country direction in hopes of reaching younger listeners with its message, Hesse pulled a last minute move and re-tracked the tune, slowing it down and stripping it bare around a singular gut-string guitar, a nod to the instrument she first learned to write songs on. The final recording features drummer Charlie Morgan, whose credits include Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.

Hesse’s career has rarely fit neatly into one lane. Her Americana/rock sound has landed music on CBS’ Scorpion and DirecTV’s You Me Her and put her on stages alongside Steve Miller Band, B.B. King, Al Green, Buddy Guy and Howie Day.

Hesse will bring Devil & the Dove to the stage in Nashville on September 27, with new tour dates across the U.S., UK and Canada set to be announced soon.

About Kara Hesse

Nashville-based artist Kara Hesse blends grit with grace through a sound rooted in Americana, rock and soul. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and raised in Boulder, Colorado, Hesse grew up in a musical family where instruments were always within reach. Her father played in bands throughout her childhood, and some of her earliest memories were spent tagging along to rehearsals. Around eight years old, watching a female-fronted band tear into Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good” from the top of a basement staircase, Hesse decided that music was what she wanted to do with her life.

Songwriting followed at 14, when her father handed her Carole King’s Tapestry and challenged her to learn the record and then write a song of her own. She did, completing her first original, “In Time,” on guitar that year. Before long, Hesse was following her father into Denver’s blues and rock clubs, sitting in with seasoned musicians and developing her voice and instincts onstage. At 15, she was hired to sing background vocals on a local artist’s record, marking her first paid studio session and beginning a lifelong love affair with the recording process.

Hesse later attended Berklee College of Music on a vocal scholarship, but ultimately returned to Colorado to pursue music professionally. By 22, she had already set her sights on one of Colorado’s most iconic stages: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. After writing down the goal every morning and night, she achieved it that same year, performing at Red Rocks as part of Denver classic rock station 103.5 The Fox’s band on a bill with B.B. King, Al Green and Buddy Guy. Her live career has since put her on stages alongside Steve Miller Band and Howie Day, while also singing background harmonies for Courtney Marie Andrews on a show with Tyler Childers.

Her path eventually led to Nashville, though it wasn’t originally part of the plan. Hesse first came to Music City in 2019, driving cross-country from Seattle with her guitar, inventory from her handmade brand Roadworn, a mannequin and a bull skull named Clarence in tow. During the trip, she stepped onto the stage at a Monday night open mic at Winners and performed “Old Fire.” Footage of the performance landed on Undiscovered Nashville, and within days, Ward Guenther invited her to perform at Whiskey Jam. After returning to Nashville for extended stays over the next several years, Hesse officially made the move in 2022.

Along the way, her songwriting has traveled beyond the stage. “Better By Morning,” the title track from her debut EP, earned her first television placement on CBS’ Scorpion, while “I Know How To Love” was featured in the DirecTV series You Me Her. More recently, tracks “Sigh of Relief” and “No Good Reasons Why” have been picked up for a Hollywood shopping deal.

That journey now converges on Hesse’s latest album, Devil & the Dove. Five years in the making and pieced together across studios from Seattle to Nashville, the project draws from a lifetime of lived experience, pain, release and reinvention. Hesse worked closely with Nashville engineer Pat Lassiter to bring the different chapters of the record into one cohesive body of work, with musicians spanning her West Coast band and Nashville community. “Vanity” features drums from acclaimed musician Charlie Morgan, whose credits include Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.

For Hesse, Devil & the Dove represents far more than another release. It is a reset, a closing of one era and the beginning of another. Her voice today reflects that evolution: lived-in, vulnerable and increasingly unafraid of stepping outside of any single genre. Pulling from a wide musical palette that stretches from Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt and Chaka Khan to Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr., Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter and Ray LaMontagne, Hesse describes her world simply as Americana Rock Soul.

Running parallel to her music is Roadworn, Hesse’s handmade brand that began accidentally while she was spending long stretches on the road. What started with makeshift looms, shoeboxes and handwritten inventory has grown over the last decade into both a creative outlet and an integral extension of her artistry. For Hesse, the connection between the two worlds is natural: whether it is a handmade piece or a song, both can carry a story, hold a memory and connect people long after they leave her hands.

With Devil & the Dove marking a personal and creative rebirth, Hesse is already looking ahead. After years spent building, experimenting and finding her footing on her own terms, she enters her next chapter with a fuller sense of who she is, and plenty left in the tank.







