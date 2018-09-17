Kanye West Looking to Launch New Film Production Company Called Half Beast

Next Up for Me …

Kanye West is more than just a man … at least that’s what the name of his potential new movie business suggests.

Ye filed legal paperwork– obtained by TMZ — in August to launch a new company called Half Beast, LLC. According to the docs, Half Beast will be a film production company.

As you know … Kanye already has many job titles — rapper, fashion mogul, creative director of porn award shows — but it looks like he’s ready to delve into another industry.

It’s interesting — Kanye also filed trademark paperwork in 2015 and 2016 for “Half Beast” to lock down the name for entertainment services, movies, books and more.

Nothing came of it, but now that he’s looking to open a business in the same name … it could be a matter of time.