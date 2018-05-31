Kanye Live Streaming New Album Listening Session in Wyoming

Kanye West hosted an outdoor listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday for his new album YE. He invited members of the media from around the world (including Pitchfork) to listen to his new solo LP, which he said will arrive later today, June 1. Kanye live streamed the event via the WAV app. Watch it below as well.

The event took place at the Diamond Cross Ranch, where they set up giant speakers and built a campfire. Beginning at midnight, Kanye made his way to the stage. Chris Rock introduced him. “Hip-hop is the art form created by free black men, and no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West,” Rock said.

Find photos of the atmosphere below by Pitchfork contributor Alex Frank. Attendees of the event posted photos of special merchandise with the date of the listening party and the word “Wyoming.” Several musicians were spotted in Wyoming, including Kid Cudi, Nas, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Desiigner, Francis and the Lights, Teyana Taylor, Theophilus London, and more. Actor Jonah Hill, comedian Chris Rock, and conservative commentator Candace Owens were also in attendance.

The new album is just one of five projects Kanye has been working on in Wyoming, which also include Pusha-T’s Daytona, released last week, the collaborative Kanye/Kid Cudi LP (reportedly out June 8), and new Kanye-produced albums by Nas (June 15) and Teyana Taylor (June 22). Check back here for more updates.

So far this year, Kanye has shared the new songs “Lift Yourself” and “Ye vs. the People.” He also delivered guest verses on Pusha-T’s “What Would Meek Do?” and Travis Scott’s “Watch.”