Kaneb Andrews Captures the Ache of Loving and Letting Go in “Recombination”

Indie-Americana artist Kaneb Andrews has released his mellow, yet wistful, new single, “Recombination.” In a culture that often prescribes self-improvement as the remedy for heartbreak, the track poses a vulnerable, imperfect question: Can people change? Or do we just rearrange the same old pieces of ourselves into new formations? “Recombination” is available to stream and download on all major digital platforms.

Full of nostalgia and resignation, “Recombination” represents an honest look at unresolved attachment, proving the complexity of the human experience. Kaneb Andrews explains that the song is about being tired of himself and wondering if he’d been developing as a person or if it was one big lie, preceded by years spent trying to make things desperately work with an ex. “At various points during that time, I had periods of doubt where I was skeptical that I or anyone else was even capable of growth or change,” Andrews reveals. “So in the song, that’s what I’m wondering—are we going anywhere? Am I growing? Or are we just doing the same thing over and over again and pretending that it’s different?” Recorded mostly in one take alongside a live band utilizing a vintage Fender Rhodes piano, the track highlights Andrews’s mellow vocals and narrative song structure. Co-produced with engineer Matt Anthony (Darius Rucker, Pat Monahan) at Second Take Sound in Manhattan, the track is an equilibrated mixture of boundary-pushing indie rock with Americana’s traditional instrumentation and storytelling.

Kaneb Andrews is a Brooklyn-based, indie-Americana artist blending classic rock grit with modern indie textures and a sharp lyrical voice. Rooted in the timeless storytelling of artists like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Townes Van Zandt, he crafts songs that balance the emotional weight of heartbreak, memory, and longing with a grounded sense of presence. Raised in Massachusetts and trained as a classical violinist, Andrews spent four years in the New England Conservatory’s youth program before eventually teaching himself guitar during a lonely summer on Cape Cod. That moment sparked a deep devotion to songwriting, one that led him through a music composition minor at Princeton and ultimately to a master’s degree in songwriting from NYU. Andrews has carved out a reputation for his magnetic live shows, earning comparisons to Coldplay, the 1975, and Noah Kahan while staying grounded in the traditions of folk and rock. He’s played storied NYC venues like Mercury Lounge, The Bitter End, and Heaven Can Wait (where he sold out his first headlining show), and has supported acts like Texas King, Hush Club, and Copilot. His music, at once raw, poetic, and sonically expansive, has grown from bedroom recordings to full-band sessions with NYC producer Matt Anthony, culminating in his new single. Whether performing solo with a harmonica or backed by a full band with electric guitars and saxophone, Kaneb Andrews remains unwavering in his belief that great songs, above production, persona, or polish, are what connect us most.

The path to reclaiming your life after a heartbreak isn’t as simple as it seems, and all parts of yourself have to be fully aligned before you can truly unlock self-actualization. Melancholic and longing, Andrews finds himself both metaphorically and literally stuck in the past due to the haze of diffidence. “Recombination” is now available to stream and download on all platforms globally. Keep up with Kaneb Andrews’s musical journey and upcoming releases via Instagram @KanebAndrews.