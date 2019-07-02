Kane Brown Teases New Song ‘Rodeo,’ Coming Soon

Kane Brown’s fans want new music, so he’s gonna give it to ’em. A new song, called “Rodeo,” will be out shortly after the Fourth of July.

On Saturday (June 27), Brown shared on Instagram a video of himself in the studio, lip-syncing and (adorably, if we do say so ourselves) dancing along to a demo version of “Rodeo.” He promised fans that if the video got one million views, he’d release the track — and, well, his fans took care of that.

“Rodeo,” which Brown says he’ll release the week of July 8, is a slow-burning jam that compares love to the wild ride that is a rodeo. “Yeah, love is like a rodeo / Tryin’ to see how far we go / After one touch, because obsessed with the rush / Yeah, love is like a rodeo / I just wanna steal the show / We finally fall, but we keep holding on,” he sings in the chorus, over a standout beat.

“Rodeo” won’t be an official single from Brown; rather, he recently released his song “Homesick” to country radio. That song comes from Brown’s sophomore album, Experiment, which he released in the fall of 2018.

Brown’s been spending his summer on the road with Jason Aldean, as a special guest on Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour. Later this year, he and his wife Katelyn Jae will welcome their first child; they’ll celebrate one year of marriage in October.