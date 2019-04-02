Kane Brown Teams Up With Becky G. For Spanish Remix of “Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere”

Kane Brown has released the Spanish Remix of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere,” featuring singer and actress Becky G.

Additionally, the 25-year-old entertainer announces the release of a stunning music video of Spanish Remix of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”

Brown and Becky G created this concept video combining their two separate worlds, visually fusing multiple fantasy-fueled locations. Directed by Alex Alvga and produced by Ryan Huffman, The Matrix-like beginning of the video transports the audience, Brown, and Becky G into one tropical and one rustic location (dance moves included).

Kane Brown and Becky G’s new music clip and track are available HERE.

“Lost in the Middle of Nowhere,” which has already garnered over 22 million on-demand streams, reunites Brown with Lauren Alaina, his duet partner on the 4X Platinum smash “What Ifs.” Now as co-writers, Alaina and Brown penned “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Jon Nite (“Break Up in the End,” “Think a Little Less”) and Jesse Frasure (“Life Changes,” “Dirt on My Boots”).

Remarks Kane Brown, “When I named my album Experiment, one of the things that was important to me was to not feel limited sonically in what I could do, including the types of instruments and collaborations.” He continues, “I’m a country artist, but I have a range of influences. I didn’t feel pressured to keep it in a certain box because of the way my fans have always been there for me, which has lead to some amazing chances to branch out and work with people I admire throughout a range of genres including Becky G.”

Becky G responds, “It was so much fun to work with my friend Kane Brown on this remix, a fusion of what he and I love most; country and Reggaeton.”