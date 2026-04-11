Kane Brown shares the video for “Woman” inspired by wife Katelyn

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Kane Brown has released a brand-new single, “Woman,” marking his first new music of 2026 following the success of his 2025 album The High Road.

“Woman” quickly gained traction with fans after Brown teased it during several recent live performances, including a preview at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe. Written by Brown alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Taylor Phillips and produced by Dann Huff, the track is dedicated to Kane’s wife, Katelyn Brown, who served as the inspiration behind the song.

Brown also unveiled a colorful music video filmed at Universal Studios Orlando in Orlando. The clip leans into a playful ’90s aesthetic and features the singer dancing, with his wife Katelyn and their daughter making cameo appearances. Brown shares: “I couldn’t be more excited about releasing ‘Woman.’ I have had a feeling about this song since the day that we wrote it, and it really represents a new era of music for me. The video, the song, the energy that it is bringing – I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Beyond music, Brown recently announced plans to open Kane Brown’s On Broadway, a new Nashville bar expected to launch later this summer in Nashville. His résumé also includes a guest appearance on the ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville and serving as executive producer on the Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch.

See the video for ‘Woman’ – HERE.

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