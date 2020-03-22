Kane Brown Receives RIAA Certification For 2X Platinum Self-Titled Debut Album

4X AMA winner Kane Brown just received word of three new certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brown’s self-titled debut album, a 13-week No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, has been upgraded to 2X Platinum. With this album, Brown made history by becoming the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts with his breakthrough No. 1 Top Country Album; No. 1 debuting Country Digital Song, the 5X Platinum “Heaven,” and No. 1 Country Airplay, Hot Country Song and Country Streaming Song, the 5X Platinum “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina.

Furthermore, Brown’s No. 1 Billboard 200 Experiment has been officially certified Platinum, and becomes the only country album released since November 2018 to achieve this RIAA award status. With his Platinum Experiment and 2X Platinum Kane Brown, the 26-year-old entertainer joins Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood as the only artists to score Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications so far in 2020. Of all the country artists who made their long-form debut since 2016, Brown is the only one to receive two or more Platinum album certifications.

Kane Brown received a third RIAA award for “Homesick,” now Platinum-certified. Coinciding with its second week at No. 1 on Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay charts, “Homesick” was co-written by Brown, Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips and produced by Dann Huff. Preceded by “Good As You” and “Lose It,” this is the third No. 1 Platinum hit from Brown’s Experiment album. The singer-songwriter extends his career total of No. 1 singles to five which includes his 5X Platinum-certified hits “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina and “Heaven” from his 2X Platinum self-titled debut album. Also, Kane Brown increases his Platinum-certified singles tally to seven.

Global entertainer Kane Brown has been called “the future of country” (Billboard), “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2018 (Associated Press) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time). With the chart-topping Billboard 200 release of his album Experiment in Nov. 2018, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to have his sophomore album debut at the top of this chart. The ACM, People’s Choice, Billboard and iHeartRadio Music Awards nominated artist is one of only five country acts with multiple 5X Platinum hits (joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift). His two 5X Platinum songs are “Heaven” and “What Ifs” which, respectively, are the No. 3 and No. 5 most-streamed country tracks of all time – making him the only artist to have two tracks in the Top 5 of country’s most-streamed songs. A recent milestone is Brown being in the company of only 10 other country artists who have sold-out the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which he accomplished on Jan. 9 when he headlined the historic venue’s 20th anniversary celebration. In Feb., he kicked off his “Worldwide Beautiful Tour” including U.S. dates in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. Among Kane Brown’s multiple musical collaborations, the most recent is Marshmello and Brown’s Platinum-certified “One Thing Right,” a Top 15 hit at Top 40 radio which also crossed to Hot AC.