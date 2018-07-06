Kane Brown Leads June RIAA Gold And Platinum Honors

RIAA Country Gold & Platinum Awards

The RIAA GOLD and PLATINUM honors for the full month of JUNE 2018 have been unveiled, and RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN leads the honors. BROWN earned 3X PLATINUM Single honors for “What Ifs” featuring LAUREN ALAINA, 2X PLATINUM Single honors for “Heaven,” and GOLD Single honors for “Found You” and “There Goes My Everything.” VALORY MUSIC CO.’s BRANTLEY GILBERT earned 4X PLATINUM Single recognition for “Bottoms Up,” while label mate THOMAS RHETT garnered 2X PLATINUM Single honors for “Get Me Some Of That” and PLATINUM Single recognition for “Star Of The Show.” BMLG RECORDS’ A THOUSAND HORSES also earned PLATINUM Single honors for “Smoke.”

RIAA GOLD Single awards were given to BIG LOUD’s MORGAN WALLEN for “The Way I Talk,” WARNER BROS./WEA’s HIGH VALLEY for “Make You Mine,” THE BAND PERRY for “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely,” and SOUTHERN GROUND/ELEKTRA/WAR’s ZAC BROWN BAND for “My Old Man.” Additionally, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s RODNEY CARRINGTON earned RIAA GOLD Album certification for “Hangin’ With RODNEY.” To see a complete listing of all RIAA PLATINUM and GOLD certifications across all genres, visit the RIAA website here.