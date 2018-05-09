KALV (Live 101.5)/Phoenix Ups Shannon Beaver To Morning Show Producer

ENTERCOM Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX has named SHANNON BEAVER Morning Show Producer for “The Morning Mess,” which airs weekdays from 5:30a-10a (MST).

“SHANNON brings great expertise and a deep connection with the community in PHOENIX to ‘The Morning Mess’,” ENTERCOM/PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH, said. “We love her attitude and drive and are excited to have her on the ENTERCOM/PHOENIX team.”

“I’m honored to be a part of the ENTERCOM family and beyond excited to join The Morning Mess,” said BEAVER. “I’ve listened to the show for years and always enjoyed their banter and vibe. Now I get to work daily with a show that truly feels like a family. This is a very exciting chapter.”