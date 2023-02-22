Kaitie Wade Details Her Own “Revival” in Debut Christian Single

Kaitie Wade sings of her own “Revival” in her debut Christian single, available everywhere now. Depicting a journey of maturing faith accompanying her evolving sound, “Revival” marks Wade’s first release since her country single, “Vacay,” in 2019. Her musical reemergence details her own inner struggles and the stronghold her faith provides, through powerful instrumentals in an authentic Christian-Country manner.

“My hope for this song is that it can bring hope and encouragement to all who hear it,”says the Seattle-native of her upcoming release. “I want the world to know that God can turn any breakdown into a breakthrough.”

Fighting a lifelong battle of anxiety and depression, the one thing that has kept the animated artist sane is her faith. The guiding light in her darkest of days, faith has always been the helping hand in Wade’s “Revival.”

"Revival" is available now on all streaming platforms. "Kaitie has the biggest heart for others, and we are so warmed to see her share that love," states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment.