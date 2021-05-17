Kailee Spark Debut Single “Sparkle & Shine”: Radio/Media Download

As a beautiful blue-eyed California baby of the late 80’s, Kailee started playing piano at 8 years old & was forever intrigued with the idea of expressing her thoughts & feelings through songwriting. However, she found her instrument of choice at 13 when uncle Billy gave her a guitar for Christmas. In high school she started emulating her favorite singer/songwriters like Michelle Branch, Conor Oberst & Jewel. It wasn’t until her college years that she started exploring her wanderlust & a desire to gather stories by traveling the world, packing her charming curiosity & her guitar. This love of stories & culture lead her to pursue her Masters in Anthropology & call the sweetened floral trade winds of Hawaii her home. After losing her house to Lava, she felt a need for drastic change. So, while being distracted from doing her taxes, a popular live streaming website entered her radar. She tried it, figured out how to have fun with it, make some money & use it as a platform for her music to evolve to the next level. With the encouragement, support & love from her friends & fans she’s bringing her collected stories to life with the release of her 1st record, titled “Savor This”.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kailee Spark

Song Title: Sparkle & Shine

Publishing: Kailee Spark

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Bub Pratt

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Savor This

Record Label: Kukuau Studio