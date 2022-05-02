Kailaya Lets Go of Negative Emotions in New Single “Lately”

Singer-songwriter Kailaya has released her debut single, “Lately.” The soul and RnB-infused track blends with her angelic and soft vocals. As a Ukrainian-American, Kailaya will be donating proceeds of her new single to LifeLover, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and helps the elderly community affected by the war in Ukraine. “Lately” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

In her debut single, Kailaya explores her adverse emotions. “I wrote ‘Lately’ in a time of my life where I needed to practice the art of letting go,” said Kailaya about the personal aspect of the track. The single talks about Kailaya’s relationship with someone in her life and how she feels hurt by their actions. She wrote the song as a way to process the strong negative emotions she was feeling towards a past relationship. The track acted as a way for Kailaya to let go of the hurt and pain she was feeling, and slowly rebuild the experiences she felt so disconnected from. Produced by Aubren Elaine, the song highlights Kailaya’s silky voice, incorporates harmonization and a jazz-inspired guitar. Influenced by Daniel Caesar, Snoh Aalegra, and Nina Simone, Kailaya creates her own soulful sound and vintage style.

Kailaya grew up heavily involved in the arts — from theater performances, dancing, and singing, she found an outlet to express herself and grow as a person. As a toddler, Kailaya began taking dance classes and progressed rapidly in her talents throughout the years. She later discovered pole dancing as a way to embrace her sexuality and body. In school, Kailaya developed an interest in poetry, and eventually, that interest turned into songwriting. Utilizing her past experiences and talents, Kailaya is creating a platform where she can share her talents and feelings with others.

Born in Los Angeles into a Ukrainian family, Kailaya has spent a lot of time in Kyiv visiting friends and family and lived there for a time in college. Heartbroken by current events, Kailaya felt compelled to give back to those affected by the war, including her own family members. She will be donating a portion of the proceeds of “Lately” to LifeLover. “I chose this charity for a few important reasons. First, my family in Ukraine is close friends with the founder of LifeLover, which made me comfortable pushing it out to more people. Another reason is that it focuses on the elderly community that is impacted in Ukraine as well as all other refugees,” Kailaya explains. “It has been heartbreaking to hear from my friends and family about the struggle to escape the country. I want to use my art to help spread legitimate resources and ways to help. Ukraine has become my second home, so working with this charity and others is important to me.”

“I hope that my vulnerability creates a safe space for others to engage with their own,” said Kailaya. Download or stream “Lately” on all music platforms now. To stay up to date on Kailaya’s musical journey, follow her on social media @Kailaya.art and visit her website Kailaya.art.