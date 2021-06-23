Kaije Presents Guitar Prowess With New Single “You’ll Never Get Over Me”

Southern California singer-songwriter and guitarist Kaije released his mellow, reflective single “You’ll Never Get Over Me” last year. Driven by powerful guitar leads like Jimi Hendrix and Albert King, Kaije creates music for tastemakers and everyday fans alike. “You’ll Never Get Over Me” is an ode to his past relationships and the memories they hold in his mind. “I always find myself thinking about the stories, usually relationships, and often their eventual ends,” says Kaije. Blending a fresh, beat-driven sound with elements of classic blues guitar, Kaije is a dynamic and refreshing new voice in contemporary pop.

With a calm demeanour and smooth vocals, the single transports the listener into Kaije’s mind when he reflects on his past loves. The guitar is certainly the backbone of the track, guiding catchy melodies through the confidence and honesty Kaije presents in “You’ll Never Get Over Me.” The song was a breeze to write – heavily inspired by John Mayer’s Continuum and his guitar riffs and structure. “All my best songs wrote themselves,” says Kaije. “It’s usually the ones that I’m trying too hard on that don’t make the cut or kind of just sit there collecting dust.”

The single’s deeply relatable lyrics and timeless guitar ensure it will become a classic amongst some of the strongest writers and musicians today. Fans can stream “You’ll Never Get Over Me” everywhere now and stay tuned for Kaije’s upcoming sophomore album slated for September 2021.

Blending a fresh, beat-driven sound with elements of classic blues guitar, Kaije is a dynamic and refreshing new voice in contemporary pop. Born in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in Texas, Kaije’s love of music was clear from an early age. Drawn to the powerful lead guitars of iconic artists like Albert King, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn , he soon picked up his Grandfather’s old acoustic and has been playing ever since. This fuelled an obsession with music and performance, and by focusing on mastering the techniques of his heroes – Kaije quickly became a skilled player. He began playing in bands in High School, whilst writing and producing his own original music.