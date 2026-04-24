Kacey Musgraves to release new album ‘Middle of Nowhere,’ shares first single “Dry Spell”

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Kacey Musgraves has revealed plans to release her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, on May 1st. Along with the announcement, the Grammy-winning artist introduced the project’s lead single, “Dry Spell,” accompanied by a music video which she co-directed with Hannah Lux Davis.

Middle of Nowhere was produced with longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk and features guest appearances from Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov. The album’s title was inspired by a roadside sign in Musgraves’ tiny hometown of Golden, Texas, which reads “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere.” The phrase became the thematic foundation for the project, reflecting both a literal location and a broader emotional state.

Written during a time of personal reflection following a breakup, the record finds Musgraves leaning into classic Western and country influences. Musgraves shared: “The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life, and I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next. I became so at ease with being in the “middle of nowhere” in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined. I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways; horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee and Mexico.”

Middle of Nowhere follows Musgraves’ 2024 album Deeper Well, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and marked her fifth chart-topping entry on the Top Country Albums ranking. The project also fueled a successful global tour and continued the singer’s run of major milestones, including her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 duet “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan.

Preorder ‘Middle of Nowhere’ – HERE.

See the video for ‘Dry Spell’ – HERE.

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