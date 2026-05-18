Kacey Musgraves sets ‘Middle of Nowhere’ tour dates across North America

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Kacey Musgraves is gearing up for a major return to the road, unveiling her upcoming Middle of Nowhere Tour in support of her sixth studio album of the same name. The arena run begins August 21—Kacey’s 38th birthday—at Chicago’s United Center and continues through late October, wrapping with two nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 26–27.

The tour will take her through major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. Select stops include multi-night runs at venues like Madison Square Garden, Bridgestone Arena, and Crypto.com Arena.

A rotating lineup of opening acts will join her throughout the tour, including Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Estevie, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose, and The Brudi Brothers. For her Texas dates, she has also invited the Mariachi Brothers—Antonio, Caleb, and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar—to perform.

The tour supports Musgraves’ new album, Middle of Nowhere, arriving May 1 via Lost Highway Records. The project includes early releases “Dry Spell” and “Middle of Nowhere,” along with collaborations featuring Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov. It follows her Grammy-winning 2024 album Deeper Well.

Reflecting on the creative process, Musgraves said, “The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life,” adding that she grew comfortable embracing solitude and exploring what she described as a “liminal space.” She continued, “We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next.” That mindset shaped both the album’s themes and its title, inspired in part by a sign in her hometown of Golden, Texas.

Beyond the tour and album, Musgraves is also slated to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17, streaming live on Prime Video.

Presale tickets begin May 5, with general sales opening May 8; Head HERE for ticket information.

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