Kacey Musgraves Performing at Coachella in 2019

Breakout country singer Kacey Musgraves is among the acts who are slated to perform at Coachella in 2019.

The iconic music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., for the 20th time on April 12-14 and April 19-21 in 2019, with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala set to headline.

According to the festival’s website, Solange, Janelle Monáe, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish, Anderson.Paak, Kid Cudi, Weezer, CHVRCHES, Gesaffelstein, Christine and the Queens, Maggie Rogers, Blood Orange and Jaden Smith are among the other musical acts who are scheduled to perform, along with Khalid, Zedd, actor and DJ Idris Elba, Pusha-T, Jon Hopkins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Playboi Carti, Nicole Moudaber, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall & White Fence and more.

Musgraves is also among the performers announced on Wednesday (Dec. 2). The country singer-songwriter released one of the most acclaimed albums from across all genres in 2018 with her most recent studio album, Golden Hour, which saw her change focus from wry, witty observational songs to more love songs inspired directly by her relationship with her husband, singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

Golden Hour took home Album of the Year honors at the 2017 CMA Awards in November, and it’s nominated for both Best Country Album and mainstream Album of the Year in the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves scored additional nominations for Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” as well as Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.”

Tickets for Coachella 2019 are set to go on sale Friday (Jan. 4) at 11AM PT at the festival’s website.