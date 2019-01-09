Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris + More Set for Bonnaroo 2019

The 2019 Bonnaroo lineup has been announced, and it features several of country music’s most celebrated female acts on its four-day roster.

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile are among the country artists slated to perform at Bonnaroo in 2019, which runs from June 13-16 in Manchester, Tenn. The Avett Brothers, Ruston Kelly and Shovels & Rope are also some the many acts from across all genres who are scheduled to appear, along with the Lumineers, Trampled by Turtles, the Wood Brothers and iconic singer-songwriter John Prine.

The opening day of the festival on Thursday, June 13, will also feature a special appearance from the Grand Ole Opry. The “special guests” who will perform as part of that show have not yet been revealed.

The hotly anticipated annual music and arts festival revealed its extremely diverse lineup for 2019 via social media on Tuesday morning (Jan. 8).

Musgraves, Morris and Carlile are also some of the country artists who are nominated in the 2019 Grammy Awards, where they drew nominations in both country and mainstream categories. Musgraves’ Golden Hour scored a nod for Album of the Year, while Morris earned nominations for both Record and Song of the Year for “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey. Carlile also earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year for “The Joke.”

After the special Opry performances help kick off Bonnaroo 2019 on June 13, the Avett Brothers will perform that Friday, June 14. Musgraves, Morris, John Prine, Shovels & Rope and Ruston Kelly (who is Musgraves’ husband) are set to perform on Saturday, June 15, with Carlile, the Lumineers, Trampled by Turtles and the Wood Brothers all helping to wrap things up on Sunday, June 16.

