Kacey Musgraves Hints at Oh, What a World Tour Live Album

Kacey Musgraves has been touring throughout the United States and Canada, as well as overseas in Europe and elsewhere, since the 2018 release of her lauded third album Golden Hour. On social media, the country star hints that she’s prepping something special with which to commemorate the trek, too: a live album.

On Monday (June 24), a fan on Twitter replied to one of Musgraves’ tweets: “We need an ‘Oh, What a World Tour’ live album, sis,” the fan wrote. Musgraves quickly replied, “Working on it,” with a winking emoji at the end.

Musgraves began her Oh, What a World Tour — named for a song on Golden Hour — in October of 2018. She spent the end of the year in Europe and the U.K., then came back to the U.S. and Canada beginning in January. She’s played Bonnaroo and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival recently, and has a few additional festival dates, as well as a number of theater shows, lined up through the end of September.

Golden Hour has elevated Musgraves’ already acclaimed career in the year-plus since its release. Currently, she is the reigning CMA and ACM Album of the Year winner thanks to the project, and she took home trophies in all four of the categories in which she was nominated — Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, as well as the all-genre Album of the Year category — at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

In July, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit about Musgraves’ life and career thus far.