Kacey Musgraves Expands 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II With New Dates

Kacey Musgraves has announced a string of new dates for her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II. The country and pop singer-songwriter revealed five new dates during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday morning (July 19), adding dates in Dallas, New York City and Nashville.

The newly added shows will find Musgraves headlining some of the biggest venues of her career, including the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on Oct. 10 and 11, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 15 and 16 and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 25. Maggie Rogers will join Musgraves as her special guest on the Nashville date.

The tour kicked off Jan. 9 with a performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28, then through Sept. 28. It’s now slated to end with the show in Nashville.

Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, is one of the most acclaimed releases of the last year, and she was one of the most-nominated artists across all genres at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves won all four of the categories in which she was nominated, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, as well as the all-genre Album of the Year category. The album also debuted at No. 1.

In addition to the U.S., Musgraves’ tour schedule has taken her to the U.K., Europe, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. She also performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa, and she became the first female country artist to perform at Coachella in 2019.

Tickets for Musgraves’ new dates are set to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 26, at 10AM via LiveNation.com. A special presale for Citi cardmembers will begin on Monday (July 22) at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, July 25 at 10PM local time.

Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II Dates:

July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival

July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 2 — St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 9 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Aug. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House

Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion

Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 16 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena