Kacey Musgraves Expands 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II With New Dates
Kacey Musgraves has announced a string of new dates for her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II. The country and pop singer-songwriter revealed five new dates during an appearance on the Today Show on Friday morning (July 19), adding dates in Dallas, New York City and Nashville.
The newly added shows will find Musgraves headlining some of the biggest venues of her career, including the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on Oct. 10 and 11, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 15 and 16 and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 25. Maggie Rogers will join Musgraves as her special guest on the Nashville date.
The tour kicked off Jan. 9 with a performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28, then through Sept. 28. It’s now slated to end with the show in Nashville.
Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, is one of the most acclaimed releases of the last year, and she was one of the most-nominated artists across all genres at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves won all four of the categories in which she was nominated, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, as well as the all-genre Album of the Year category. The album also debuted at No. 1.
In addition to the U.S., Musgraves’ tour schedule has taken her to the U.K., Europe, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. She also performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa, and she became the first female country artist to perform at Coachella in 2019.
Tickets for Musgraves’ new dates are set to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 26, at 10AM via LiveNation.com. A special presale for Citi cardmembers will begin on Monday (July 22) at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, July 25 at 10PM local time.
Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour II Dates:
July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival
July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest
Aug. 2 — St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza
Aug. 9 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands
Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Aug. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House
Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre
Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion
Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Oct. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 16 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena