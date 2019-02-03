Kacey Musgraves Expands 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates
Kacey Musgraves has expanded her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour with a string of newly-announced dates that will run through September.
The tour kicked off on Jan. 9 performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28. Her new North American dates include 17 new concert stops, beginning in California on Aug. 24 and running through September, when the tour wraps with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans.
Among the highlights of Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates are several summer festival appearances, including a slot at Coachella, where she will become the first-ever female country artist to perform at the festival.
Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, was one of the most acclaimed releases of the year, and she’s one of the most-nominated artists across all genres in the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards. She’s nominated for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, and Golden Hour also scored a nod in the all-genre mainstream category of Album of the Year.
Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates:
Jan. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Jan. 10 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Jan. 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
Jan. 12 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre
Jan. 15 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Jan. 17 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Jan. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jan. 24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Jan. 25 — New York City @ Beacon Theatre
Jan 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Jan. 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Feb. 1 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
Feb. 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Grammy Museum
Feb. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Feb. 14-15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Feb. 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 27-March 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
March 9-10 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre
March 22-23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ the Tabernacle
March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
April 12 and April 19 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
June 1 — New York City @ Governors Ball
June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo
June 23 — Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 26 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival
July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest
Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House
Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre
Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion
Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans