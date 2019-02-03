Kacey Musgraves Expands 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves has expanded her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour with a string of newly-announced dates that will run through September.

The tour kicked off on Jan. 9 performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28. Her new North American dates include 17 new concert stops, beginning in California on Aug. 24 and running through September, when the tour wraps with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans.

Among the highlights of Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates are several summer festival appearances, including a slot at Coachella, where she will become the first-ever female country artist to perform at the festival.

Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, was one of the most acclaimed releases of the year, and she’s one of the most-nominated artists across all genres in the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards. She’s nominated for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, and Golden Hour also scored a nod in the all-genre mainstream category of Album of the Year.

Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates:

Jan. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Jan. 10 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 12 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre

Jan. 15 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Jan. 17 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jan. 24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jan. 25 — New York City @ Beacon Theatre

Jan 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Jan. 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Feb. 1 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Grammy Museum

Feb. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 14-15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Feb. 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 27-March 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

March 9-10 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

March 22-23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ the Tabernacle

March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

April 12 and April 19 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 1 — New York City @ Governors Ball

June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 23 — Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 26 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival

July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House

Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion

Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans