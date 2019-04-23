Kacey Musgraves Adds Dates to 2019 Oh, What a World Tour

Kacey Musgraves has expanded her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour once again. Four newly announced West Coast stops have been added to the trek, which will run through September.

The tour kicked off on Jan. 9 performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28, then through Sept. 28. The tour is scheduled to wrap with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans.

Among the highlights of Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates are several summer festival appearances. She recently performed two shows at Coachella 2019, becoming the first-ever female country artist to perform at the festival.

Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, was one of the most acclaimed releases of the year, and she was one of the most-nominated artists across all genres at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves took home trophies in all four of the categories in which she was nominated: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, as well as the all-genre Album of the Year category.

Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates:

Jan. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Jan. 10 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 12 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre

Jan. 15 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Jan. 17 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jan. 24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jan. 25 — New York City @ Beacon Theatre

Jan 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Jan. 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Feb. 1 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Grammy Museum

Feb. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 14-15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Feb. 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 27-March 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

March 9-10 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

March 22-23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ the Tabernacle

March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

April 12 and April 19 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 1 — New York City @ Governors Ball

June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 23 — Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 26 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Basilica Block Party

July 14 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival

July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 2 — St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 9 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Aug. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House

Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion

Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans