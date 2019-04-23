Kacey Musgraves Adds Dates to 2019 Oh, What a World Tour
Kacey Musgraves has expanded her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour once again. Four newly announced West Coast stops have been added to the trek, which will run through September.
The tour kicked off on Jan. 9 performance in Indianapolis, and Musgraves later added dates that ran through July 28, then through Sept. 28. The tour is scheduled to wrap with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans.
Among the highlights of Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates are several summer festival appearances. She recently performed two shows at Coachella 2019, becoming the first-ever female country artist to perform at the festival.
Musgraves’ third studio album, 2018’s Golden Hour, was one of the most acclaimed releases of the year, and she was one of the most-nominated artists across all genres at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Musgraves took home trophies in all four of the categories in which she was nominated: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, as well as the all-genre Album of the Year category.
Kacey Musgraves’ 2019 Oh, What a World Tour Dates:
Jan. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Jan. 10 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Jan. 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
Jan. 12 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre
Jan. 15 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Jan. 17 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Jan. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jan. 24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Jan. 25 — New York City @ Beacon Theatre
Jan 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Jan. 31 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Feb. 1 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Feb. 2 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
Feb. 5 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Grammy Museum
Feb. 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Feb. 14-15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Feb. 16 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 27-March 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
March 9-10 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre
March 22-23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ the Tabernacle
March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
April 12 and April 19 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
June 1 — New York City @ Governors Ball
June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo
June 23 — Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 26 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Basilica Block Party
July 14 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 26 — Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival
July 28 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest
Aug. 2 — St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza
Aug. 9 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands
Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Aug. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Aug. 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House
Sept. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre
Sept. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Met Philadelphia
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hill Bank Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion
Sept. 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
Sept. 27-28 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans