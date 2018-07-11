JVC’s WOTW (103.1 The Wolf And Bud 94.1)/Orlando Host Free ‘Not 5K Taco Run’

JVC MEDIA OF FLORIDA Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF) and Rock WOTW-HD2/W231CT (BUD 94.1)/ORLANDO will host a the NOT 5K TACO RUN, a free walk/run on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th, at REITER PARK in LONGWOOD, FL.

The NOT 5K TACO RUN will include a very short .5K hosted by afternoon personalities CHAD and SKID, in which contestants can crawl, ride, walk, run… however they want to get to the finish line, while sampling tacos, beverages, and more, all supplied by sponsors. After the .5K, there will be an‘after-party’ with many different choices of tacos, tequila, beer, and vendors.

JVC ORLANDO GM CHRIS GANNUDIS stated, “The NOT 5K TACO RUN is the latest event that our wonderful Promotions and Events staff has dreamed up. THE WOLF’s morning team of MURPHDAWG and JENN will host taco taste tests at various sponsors leading up to the event, CHAD and SKID will ‘race’ – and I use that term loosely – listeners in the 5K. We love going out and partnering with great municipalities like LONGWOOD and bringing along our loyal and valued clients for a day of fun and excitement.”

JVC EVP SHANE REEVE added, “I am extremely proud of the success we have seen at JVC ORLANDO over the past three and a half years. Our staff continues to come up with new and clever ways to show why JVC is better equipped to do what we do best… super-serve our clients, listeners, and communities with great promotions, events, music, and fun.”