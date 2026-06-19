Jutt Huffman releases vulnerable new single “Angel Like You”

“Angel Like You,” on May 28. Written during one of the most vulnerable moments of his life, the song captures the transformative power of love and the redemption found in human connection. Rising country-rock artist Jutt Huffman released his deeply personal new single,on May 28. Written during one of the most vulnerable moments of his life, the song captures the transformative power of love and the redemption found in human connection.

Penned at the end of a long bender in a hotel room, “Angel Like You” was written as a heartfelt message to Huffman’s wife — the woman he credits with bringing peace and stability into his chaotic world. The emotionally raw track explores themes of love, healing, heartbreak, and personal transformation, offering listeners an honest look into the artist’s struggles and growth

“‘Angel Like You’ is about how someone can completely change your life,” says Huffman. “I’ve always been a wild rebel, but my wife brought calm to my chaos. This song is me opening up about that journey and showing people that love really can transform you.”

Blending gritty country storytelling with rock-and-roll soul, Huffman delivers a powerful vocal performance filled with authenticity and emotion. The single stands as a beacon of hope for the brokenhearted and anyone searching for redemption through love.

Following the release of his 2015 debut, Jutt LP, Huffman stepped back to sharpen his songwriting and production craft. He made a strong return in 2023 with “Today We Drink,” which climbed to #53 on the iTunes Country Charts despite releasing the same day as Morgan Wallen’s chart-dominating triple album.

Now fully re-energized, Huffman is preparing for the release of two full-length albums featuring all-original material inspired by love, heartbreak, freedom, and good times. Backed by a growing global fanbase of more than 25,000 followers and an aggressive touring schedule across Florida and the United States, he continues building momentum toward a breakout year.