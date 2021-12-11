Justine Blazer Releases “Jolly” Jingles with New Holiday Album

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? JOLLY! is the new 15-song Christmas album from recording artist, songwriter and producer Justine Blazer. You can listen to the album HERE!

JOLLY! features two cover songs, River (Joni Mitchell) and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, along with thirteen original tunes, including duets with Shay Watson, Corey Lee Barkerand Mexx Heart.

“Since by dad passed away in 2014, Christmas hasn’t quite been the same,” Justine explains. “But, this year, I decided my dad would have wanted this. My dad was a professional Santa Claus. He did that for 20 years and he loved Christmas. Throughout the pandemic, I have realized just how short life is and we need embrace all the moments. This is the first year in a while where I’ve had true holiday spirit. It’s been tough, but I wanted to do a project where I focused on what the Christmas and holiday spirit is truly about – family, friends and to be jolly!”

About Justine Blazer:

Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm – earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes. She is a member of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more. Justine Blazer is a proud member of the Recording Academy and GRAMMYs voter.

Justine’s music video for her most recent single, “Good Trouble,” premiered on CMT in September of 2021 and Justine was up for six nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, winning Best Rock Song of the Year (songwriter). She is currently a Grammy contender for seven categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Producer of the Year, Best Arrangement, Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

