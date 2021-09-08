Justine Blazer Gets in “Good Trouble” with New Single

Singer/Songwriter, producer, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer recently released her newest single “Good Trouble.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With rebellious, yet fun lyrics like breaking all the rules like they’re going out of style, I don’t know what’s got into me, my heart is going wild, “Good Trouble” will leave listeners yearning for their own guilty pleasures. Justine produced and mixed this track herself and co-wrote the song with Liz Moriondo.

This song is about just living your life on your own terms,” Justine explains. “Give into the small pleasures, even if they get you trouble – good trouble.”

About Justine Blazer:

Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm – earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes. She is a member of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more. Justine Blazer is a proud member of the Recording Academy and GRAMMYs voter.

For more information, visit www.justineblazer.com and connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.