Justin Thomas “When Will It Stop” released to Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Justin Thomas soars on his heartfelt Country anthem ‘When Will It Stop’, infusing his all-American sound with hints of Rock and classic Bluegrass.

Reflecting pensively on the trials and tribulations of adulthood in contrast to the optimism and purity of youth, Justin delivers food for thought that any listener can relate to. His poetic lyrics are a refreshing addition to the atmospheric sound he has created, and passionate guitar riffs sing as counter melodies to his heartfelt croon.

‘When Will It Stop’ is a badly needed prayer for simple pleasures in a world of complication.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Justin Thomas

Song Title: When Will It Stop

Publishing: Pie Plate Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: When Will It Stop

Record Label: Pie Plate