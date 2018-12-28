Justin Moore’s New Year’s Resolution? Stop Cursing So Much

While the holiday season is in full swing, many people are starting to think about their New Year’s resolutions, and Justin Moore is no exception. While the singer is looking ahead to releasing new music in 2019, he is also thinking about the resolutions that have worked in past years.

“A few years ago I actually succeeded in stopping texting and driving,” he says in an interview with his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “So that’s a good one.”

However, there is one resolution he thinks he can do better on: cursing.

“I’m doing a lot better at this, but I can probably do better, if there’s one thing … cussin’,” he says. “I don’t do it nearly as much as I used to, and I probably do it less than my wife, to be honest with you, but if I could cut that out completely that would be good.”

Moore will enjoy some time off for the holidays with his wife and four children before he launches his upcoming 2019 headlining tour on Jan. 25. Moore’s January and February stretch of tour dates will include appearances from Cody Johnson, Eric Paslay and Riley Green. They’ll take turns opening his show aside from Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, when both Johnson and Green will offer direct support.

The new year means new music from Moore as well. His latest single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is the first taste of music from his upcoming fifth studio album. The singer says the project will lean more traditional and show his ’90s country influences.