Justin Moore Reveals Track Listing for New Album ‘Late Nights and Longnecks’

Justin Moore’s new album Late Nights and Longnecks is an all-star affair. The country singer has revealed the track listing and musicians for the upcoming prject.

The album features a top-notch band, with Grammy and CMA Award-winning guitarist Brent Mason and ACM-winning pedal steel hero Paul Franklin playing on the tracks, among others.

“I’ve never worked with those guys [Mason and Franklin] before, but they’ve played on some of my favorite albums of all time,” Moore says in a press release. “We thought it would be really cool to bring them in and record the whole thing at the Castle, this historic studio just south of Nashville where a lot of those legendary hit records were made.”

The inspiration behind the album comes from his family life and country idols Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley. Home, family, and tradition will be the main focuses of the record.

Alcohol is a consistent returning element on the album, but Moore shows the different sides and emotions it can bring. Sometimes it’s medication (“Never Gonna Drink Again”); sometimes it is an escape (“Airport Bar”), and sometimes it’s a moment you’d rather forget (“Jesus and Jack Daniels”).

With the album debuting on April 26, Moore will be touring throughout the country headlining a string of his own shows. There will be a fall tour announced in the coming weeks.

Justin Moore’s Late Nights and Longnecks Track Listing:

1. “Why We Drink” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover)

2. “That’s My Boy” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Stover)

3. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

4. “Jesus and Jack Daniels” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

5. “Airport Bar” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

6. “Small Town Street Cred” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

7. “Never Gonna Drink Again” (Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

8. “On the Rocks” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

9. “Someday I Gotta Quit” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

10. “Good Times Don’t” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover