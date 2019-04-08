Justin Moore Launches “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach” Concert Series

The Valory Music Co. artist Justin Moore will launch The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series” Labor Day Weekend, kicking off a series of intimate shows on the beach behind the famed bar on Sunday, September 1. The toast to Summer starts at 4P CT (doors at 3P CT), supported by Easton Corbin.

Tickets for “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series” go on sale Friday, April 5. They begin at $49.50 and cap at a limited number of VIP tickets for $89.50, plus taxes and fees (all subject to change). For more information, click here.

Moore’s album LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS will make its debut on Friday, July 26. Pre-order it here.