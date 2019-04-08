Justin Moore Launches “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach” Concert Series
The Valory Music Co. artist Justin Moore will launch The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series” Labor Day Weekend, kicking off a series of intimate shows on the beach behind the famed bar on Sunday, September 1. The toast to Summer starts at 4P CT (doors at 3P CT), supported by Easton Corbin.
Tickets for “Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series” go on sale Friday, April 5. They begin at $49.50 and cap at a limited number of VIP tickets for $89.50, plus taxes and fees (all subject to change). For more information, click here.
Moore’s album LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS will make its debut on Friday, July 26. Pre-order it here.
JUSTIN MOORE ON TOUR:
Fri., Apr. 12 / Lot42 / Kitchener, Canada
Sat., Apr. 13 / Palace Theatre / Albany, NY
Fri., Apr. 26 / Mississippi Coast Coliseum / Biloxi, MS
Sat., Apr. 27 / Windrock Park Shindig / Oliver Springs, TN
Fri., May 3 / BBT Arena at Northern Kentucky University / Highland Heights, KY
Sat., May 4 / Big Sandy Superstore Arena / Huntington, WV
Fri., May 24 / Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom / Hampton Beach, NH
Sat, May 25 / House of Blues / Boston, MA
Fri., May 31 / Del Mar Fairgrounds / Del Mar, CA
Sat., June 1 / Mesa Ampitheatre / Mesa, AZ
Fri., June 14 / Surf Ballroom & Museum / Clear Lake, IA
Sat., June 15 / Old Settlers Days / Rockton, IL
Fri., June 21 / The Country Fest / North Lawrence, OH
Thurs., June 27 / Country Fest 2019 / Cadet, WI
Fri., June 28 / Lakes Jam / Brainerd, MN
Sat., June 29 / Country USA / Oskosh, WI
Fri., July 12 / The Fruit Yard / Modesto, CA
Sat., July 13 / Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino / Coarsegold, CA
Sun., July 14 / The Pacific Ampitheatre / Costa Mesa, CA
Fri., July 19 / The Pacific Amphitheatre / Costa Mesa, CA
Fri., Aug. 2 / Power Plant Live / Baltimore, MD
Sat., Aug. 3 / Kegs Canalside / Jordan, NY
Sat., Aug. 10 / Back Road Music Festival / Galva, IL
Sun., Sept. 1 / Flora Bama Sunset Concert Series / Pensacola, FL