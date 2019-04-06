Justin Moore Announces Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series

Justin Moore will be performing at this year’s Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series in Pensacola, Fla.

The concert series takes place on the border of Florida and Alabama over Labor Day Weekend. The beachfront series launches on Sept. 1 with the show beginning at 4PM local time.

The concerts will take place literally on the beach behind the famous bar. The intimate experience will also host fellow country star Easton Corbin.

The Flora-Bama concert will finish Moore’s spring and summer tour dates. Moore’s first spring concert takes place on April 12 in Ontario, Canada. Moore will also be hitting the summer country music festival circuit.

Tickets for Flora-Bama Sunset Beach Concert Series go on sale Friday, (April 5) at 9AM ET. Pre-sale tickets are available on Wednesday, (April 3) at 9AM ET.

Moore’s upcoming album Late Night and Longnecks debuts on July 26. On Twitter, the singer shared that his fifth studio album release date changed to three months later than originally planned. He did not offer an explanation for the delay, other than it can tie in with summer.

Moore tells Taste of Country, “I think this is the most mature album I’ve ever done. And I know every artist says their newest album is their best one, but I really think this is the best songwriting on any album I’ve ever done.”

Moore says that the inspiration behind the album comes from his family life and his personal country idols Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley. Family life, home, and tradition will be the main focuses of the record.