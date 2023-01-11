Justin Llamas “Friends Don’t Come Round” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download

Justin Llamas has released his new single “Friends Don’t Come Round” to mainstream radio. Originating from the Bay Area of California, Justin Llamas is an actor, voice actor, and music recording artist. He first emerged online in 2010 when he started uploading videos to YouTube. His most popular videos have been shared by A-list celebrities and have earned him a place in Broadway fan communities. The radio world is in for a thrill right at the top of 2023 with “Friends Don’t Come Round” from rising music star Justin Llamas.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Justin Llamas

Song Title: Friends Don’t Come Round

Publishing: Llamas Love Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Friends Don’t Come Round

Record Label: Llamas Entertainment