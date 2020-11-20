Justin Biltonen To Release New Single “Wild Mustangs”

Justin Biltonen captures the wind, the rain, and the beauty of untamed emotion in his November 20 single “Wild Mustangs.” As a 21st century artist, Biltonen manages to craft salt of the earth country music, poised to withstand the test of time in every aspect.

“The best songs are born out of real life experience,” says Biltonen. “When I linked up with Richard Mitchell to write what ended up being ‘Wild Mustangs’, the two of us spent time swapping stories. He told me about a moment when he was driving through the South West with a girlfriend, then they looked out the window and saw a herd of Mustangs running next to them. As soon as he said that, we both knew what the song was meant to be about. There’s something so iconic about the story line of young love and loss, with the desert hanging in the background. It all comes down to a wild, passionate love that burns out, in one way or another. Memories that powerful can really haunt you.”

A genuine renaissance man, Justin Biltonen is not only an emerging force in country music, but also the current bassist of 3 Doors Down. Biltonen‘s creative pursuits have transcended beyond music alone; his love of handcrafted leather work, vintage turquoise and the spirit of adventure led him to establish Sacred West Trading Co.— a one of a kind lifestyle brand, inspired by the rugged landscapes and legends of the Old West.

“Wild Mustangs” is a flawless representation of who Justin Biltonen is as an artist. “Wild Mustangs” is available for pre-order now and will impact all platforms on Friday, November 20. Pre-order or pre-save here: While his country music catalog will continue to grow,is a flawless representation of whois as an artist.is available forand will impact all platforms on. Pre-order or pre-save here: https://orcd.co/wildmustangs