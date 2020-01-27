Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Lionel Ritchie & More Stars Honor Sir Lucian Grainge At Hollywood Star On Walk of Fame

Last night in Los Angeles, British music executive Sir Lucian Grainge was honoured with a Star on Hollywood’s illustrious Walk of Fame. He was inducted by global music superstars Lionel Ritchie and Shawn Mendes, in a ceremony attended by artists & executives including: Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Beck, Hailee Steinfeld, Gregory Porter, Scooter Braun & Haim Saban and alongside his family, wife Lady Caroline Grainge and children Alice, Betsy and Elliot. His star is situated outside the iconic Capitol Tower building alongside musical luminaries The Beatles & Roy Orbison.

Sir Lucian was also unveiled last night as the Executive of the decade, in Billboard Magazine’s annual Power 100 issue – celebrating his achievements in helping to steer the industry back to growth after more than a decade in decline. These events took place ahead of this year’s annual Grammy Awards which take place on Sunday Evening in Los Angeles.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (Universal Music Group)

Sir Lucian has transformed Universal Music Group into the most successful company in the history of the industry by pioneering new approaches to signing and developing the most successful recording artists and songwriters and championing innovative business models with a wide range of media and technology partners.

Over the span of more than three decades at Universal Music, Sir Lucian has signed and worked with many worldwide stars including ABBA, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jay Z, Queen, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, U2 and Amy Winehouse, among many others.

Sir Lucian led UMG’s successful acquisition in 2011 of the recorded music assets of the legendary British music company EMI, revitalizing its iconic Capitol Records, and, in the process, further strengthening UMG’s position as the global leader in music. Billboard magazine has listed Sir Lucian a record four times at No. 1 on the publication’s annual Power 100 list of the most influential music executives, the only person to hold that honour multiple times and in consecutive years. A native of London, Sir Lucian was bestowed with a knighthood in 2016 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the Queen’s 90thBirthday Honours list for accomplishments in the music industry and leadership through its challenging times, contributions to British business and inward investment, as well as his development of innovative business models, technology and media partnerships that have expanded UMG’s global presence.

Sir Lucian lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children and he serves on the boards of Lionsgate and Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.