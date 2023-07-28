JusJae “Need You” now impacting radio: Radio/Media Download

“Need You” is the debut single from up-and-coming pop/hip-hop artist JusJAE, written by JusJAE and produced by decorated producer Brian Howes. “Need You” is a modern, mid-tempo pop/hip-hop track which encapsulates a variety of moods, from longing to hope, and showcases JusJAE’s strong aptitude for writing catchy and memorable melodies. The single is released through Crank Media and marks the official start of the business relationship between JusJAE and Crank.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: JusJae

Song Title: Need You

Publishing: Jacob Eldridge

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Publishing 2: Big Machine

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Need You

Record Label: Crank Media