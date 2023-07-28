JusJae “Need You” now impacting radio: Radio/Media Download
“Need You” is the debut single from up-and-coming pop/hip-hop artist JusJAE, written by JusJAE and produced by decorated producer Brian Howes. “Need You” is a modern, mid-tempo pop/hip-hop track which encapsulates a variety of moods, from longing to hope, and showcases JusJAE’s strong aptitude for writing catchy and memorable melodies. The single is released through Crank Media and marks the official start of the business relationship between JusJAE and Crank.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: JusJae
Song Title: Need You
Publishing: Jacob Eldridge
Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN
Publishing 2: Big Machine
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Need You
Record Label: Crank Media
|Crank Media
|Joey Creery
|(604) 558-2515
|joey@crankmedia.ca