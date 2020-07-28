Jupiter-Jayne-Paint-cover.jpg

Jupiter Jayne “Hello Adele” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Jupiter Jayne

“Hello Adele”

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Publishing: Bernard Gunter
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Hello Adele
Record Label: Callisto HQ

Bio/Tour:
Jupiter Jayne, born Bernard Gunter, is a Pop/Dance singer, songwriter, and producer based in Los Angeles. Born in South Africa, his love for music reflected at a young age and has followed him throughout his career. At a young age, he discovered music production software which led to experimenting with loops and compositions. Today, Jupiter’s songs have been heard on Top 40 radio stations, podcasts, and retail stores across the globe. With artistic influences from Prince, Queen, and Lady Gaga, Jupiter’s image is everything but average.

Record Label:

Callisto

Barry

barry@jupiterjayneofficial.com

