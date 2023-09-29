Juniper Honey Unleashes Their Single “Another Morning”

Rising indie outfit Juniper Honey has shared their candid new single, “Another Morning.” A commentary on the weight of burnout in today’s fast-paced world, the track uses captivating lyricism and immersive, energetic instrumentals to highlight the deeply-intimate connection that unites and exhausts us all. With a laid-back blend of sounds that reflect the essence of the Central Coast slacker rock scene, “Another Morning” offers a musical escape for anyone seeking solace and resonance in their life journey. It is available on various digital platforms now.

Juniper Honey’s artistry shines through in their beautifully crafted songwriting, enabling a wide range of listeners to enjoy the musical experience and connect deeply with the profound message woven into their latest single. With their latest melodic creation, “Another Morning,” they craft the perfect summer anthem, evoking images of cruising along Highway 1 and watching the sunrise on Avila Beach.

In 2020, Jake Hesse (lead vocals, guitar) and Donovan Hess (drums) began their musical journey together, collaborating on various projects and performing at numerous shows across California. Later in 2022, they welcomed Cason LeSueur (guitar) and Josh West (bass) into their ranks, and Juniper Honey was born. Drawing inspiration from the timeless sounds of classic rock and folk-rock from the 60s and 70s, Juniper Honey seamlessly blends dreamy whimsicality with the vibrant energy characteristic of alternative rock bands. The band’s diversity is not limited to their musical influences, as their themes explore a wide range of subjects, including the complexities of coming-of-age, romance, and heartbreak. At the core of their musical style lies a commitment to vibrant and authentic storytelling. Earlier this year, Juniper Honey released their self-titled debut album, which they entirely recorded at home. Now, the band is eager to venture into the realm of studio-produced music, bringing their quintessential indie flair, expressive vocals, and animated storytelling to new stages and audiences.

“Another Morning” opens doors for a new chapter in the band’s emotional expression. Soaring beyond mere entertainment, this remarkable track from Juniper Honey resonates as a shared experience, uniting hearts and souls through the magic of music. Stay connected to their musical journey by following them on Instagram @JuniperHoneyMusic.