Juliana Riccardi Releases Uplifting Reflective Tune “Right On Time”

Americana artist Juliana Riccardi has released her latest single, “Right On Time,” an inspiring country-folk tune about owning your choices and having the confidence to forge your own path. “Right On Time,” the first single in her forthcoming 2-song series, The Nashville Session, is available to stream and download now on all digital platforms.

Blending a roots Americana sound with soul and folk influences – distinctive of Riccardi’s hybrid, fluid musicality – “Right On Time” creates a sense of uplifting nostalgia, the wistfulness of looking back on your journey with tenderness and gratitude. Led by guitar and soulful vocals, the song is warm and grounded, without foregoing its dreamy, cinematic qualities. An authentic, romantic portrayal of prioritizing herself and gaining perspective in the track, Riccardi warrants her commitment to growth, vulnerability, and joyfulness. “‘Right On Time’ reminds you that you’re not too late or too lost; and that you can make a turn whenever you want,” she comments. “I wrote this song at the top of that year as a mantra to challenge my old, limiting beliefs.” Beneath its gentle exterior, “Right On Time” is narrated with the confidence gained through hindsight and time passing – as its lyrics say, “You’re right on time… So, get out there, and please enjoy the ride.” Riccardi crafts an older presence looking over her younger self’s shoulder, reassuring herself and others that there is no such thing as wasted time.

Blooming out of a time of change and embracing the thrills of new, fresh experiences, “Right On Time” is one half of Juliana Riccardi’s The Nashville Session recordings, a project born out of what Riccardi defined a ‘perfect mixture of risk and preparation.’ Co-produced and mixed by Nick Bullock, a producer-engineer from Neal Capellino’s The Doghouse Studio (Dolly Parton, Allison Kraus, Sheryl Crow), The Nashville Session singles were recorded live across an eye-opening, three-day trip bustling with creativity which gave Riccardi a groundbreaking studio vocal performance. “It was a big risk going there with all the ‘firsts’ happening at once, but they aligned,” she reflects. “Nashville was new to me, but I had a feeling of home there during those three days.” The single features Lauren Stockner on bass and Grammy award winner Will Hensley on guitar and piano. Hensley, who is known for his engineering and mixing work with artists like John Mayer, Mat Kearny, Coldplay, and Gavin Degraw, also arranged and co-produced the track alongside Riccardi, Stockner, and Bullock.

Juliana Riccardi proudly walks in her ever-evolving journey as an artist and woman– one that’s taken the New York City native to Los Angeles, where she began turning heads and bending ears. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jazz Vocal Performance from the City College of New York in Harlem, and has over a decade of lead performance experience– all of which lay the groundwork for her evocative songwriting and stage presence. After some deep losses and soul searching, Riccardi shared her voice in a new way by building a remarkable live band, releasing her noteworthy studio recordings, and continuing her love for spontaneity on some of LA’s best original music stages. Her sophomore EP Full Cup earned praise from champions like CMT, Americana Highways, DittyTV, Rock & Blues Music, Fargo’s KRFF “Other Side Of Country” FM radio show, and West Virginia’s Roots Down Under Radio Show. Her music has been featured on countless playlists, including the Spotify official playlist “Healin Blues.”

Juliana Riccardi is committed to energetic, emotional performances and being “Right On Time” – taking the long way, trusting herself to craft her own path, and doing so with the confidence and sensibility of a true icon. To keep up with Riccardi’s journey, follow her Instagram and Tik Tok @julianariccardisongs or visit her website JulianaRiccardi.com.