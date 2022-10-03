Juliana Hale Confesses Her “Vendetta” Against A Toxic Ex In Her Empowering New Single

Pop singer-songwriter Juliana Hale steps into her power with her hard-hitting end of summer single, “Vendetta,” out now. She offers listeners a clear view into the depth and versatility of her artistry with “Vendetta” being a stark contrast to her recent release, “Hold Me,” both sonically and in terms of sentiment. “Hold Me” charmed listeners with pristine, sweet vocals and hopelessly romantic lyrics while “Vendetta” resides on the opposite side of that coin. Hale embraces a heavier pop rock sound on this track while she explores the full spectrum of emotions inherent to betrayal and heartbreak. The brooding songstress leads by example for listeners, demonstrating with charisma and confidence that she has no business tolerating mistreatment from a significant other. At its core, “Vendetta” is a ‘baddie’s guide to getting revenge on your ex.’ Listeners can expect to hear influences from artists like Halsey, GAYLE, and Julia Michaels on “Vendetta.”

Hale workshopped “Vendetta” for about two years before perfecting the final mix. She developed the track from an A Capella skeleton and finalized the demo with Grammy award winning producer Derek Minor who immediately understood Hale’s vision after hearing the hook when she initially brought him the idea. After mixing and mastering the track, Hale had a subtle feeling that something was still missing; when she revisited the studio, she not only added more instrumental elements to the mix, but re-recorded all of the vocals and added stacked harmonies to create a lush, electrifying soundscape. Cascading drums (Adam Box) and all-encompassing electric guitar invigorate the track with the empowering feel Hale set out to capture from the start. She hopes that listeners, especially young women, will resonate with the unshakable confidence at the core of “Vendetta,” encouraging anyone that needs it to stand up for themselves in spite of wrongdoing.