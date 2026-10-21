Juliana Beltrán Conveys an All-Consuming Love On “Serás Tú”

Latin pop singer-songwriter Juliana Beltrán captures the enchanting feeling of finally finding “the one” on her new single, “Serás Tú.” Infused with sensual lyricism and radiant romantic imagery, the track creates an amorous atmosphere for listeners to surrender to. Full of tender tones and bright intonation, “Serás Tú” is now available to stream on all platforms.

Juliana Beltrán captivates listeners through her flirtatious account of being swept off your feet with “Serás Tú.” The single’s warm production paired with her intimate vocals flawlessly expresses the experience of finding the person that ignites your inner fire. Through a vivacious and alluring performance, Beltrán takes her audience on a seductive journey filled with charged glances and intoxicating touches. Her portrayal of this intensity is masterfully coupled with sincere vulnerability and lyrics confessing her uncertainty about whether this time will be different from the last. Showing how long she has waited for true love and lines sharing her logical hesitancy to go all in, Beltran constructs a track that is deeply emotional while maintaining a vibrant and hopeful ambiance. “‘Serás Tú’ is a song about the idea of finally finding ‘the one,’” she reveals. “I wanted to create something playful and sensual that blends my Spanish-inspired roots with a more modern Latin pop sound.” “Serás Tú” is a track that will enchant listeners and inspire them to keep hope alive for the one that they’ve been waiting for. “Serás Tú” was produced by Brett Pemberton, and mixed by Viviana Jaramillo.

Born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, Juliana Beltrán has been involved in the arts from an early age. Growing up, she sang in choirs, loved to dance, and learned to play both the guitar and piano. Being raised in Colombia and spending time living in Peru has enriched Beltrán with a unique cultural perspective and shaped her approach to music. “I’ve always been inspired by infusions of many different genres,” Beltrán explains. She released her debut EP in 2018, produced by Grammy Award–winning musician Juan Galeano of Diamante Eléctrico, and shortly after, her single “Hasta Que Te Encontré” surpassed 3.5 million streams while earning placement on Spotify’s curated editorial playlist Mediodía Acústico. Beltrán has proven her innate ability to enthrall fans with her charming storytelling and potent Latin pop sound. Her music has been touted by notable outlets like HOLA!, Earmilk, and Loud Women.

Blending sultry lyricism with authentic emotional candor, “Serás Tú” is a track rich in its depiction of romantic hope and youthful excitement. Such emotions are relayed in a manner so enthralling they become contagious, imbuing themselves into every listener who hears the song. Stream “Serás Tú” now and stay tuned for more from Juliana Beltrán. Follow Juliana Beltrán on Instagram @Juliana.Beltran and TikTok @juliana.beltran.music to keep up with future releases and live dates.