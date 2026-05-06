Juliana Beltrán Captures Love’s Final Moments on “Delusional”

Singer-songwriter Juliana Beltrán captures the fragile moment when love begins to unravel on her new single “Delusional.” Carried by her intimate vocals and a stripped-back arrangement that lets every lyric breathe, the track explores the quiet heartbreak of holding on to something you know is slipping away. “Delusional” is now available to stream on all platforms.

Juliana Beltrán masterfully lays out the epilogue of a relationship on her new single, “Delusional.” The track’s simplicity allows Beltrán to feel exposed and vulnerable as her voice carries the weight of lyrics like, “spend our hours in comfortable quiet, I know if I start talking I’ll run my mouth and ruin it, so I stay in your bed.” There is no hiding in “Delusional,” as the emotions steadily rise and build toward a tender climax, enhanced by the production work of David Samuel and Brett Pemberton, and the mixing work of Viviana Jaramillo. Beltrán creates a safe space for anyone who has experienced the subtle ache of love fading. “This is the ballad of the EP. The sad realization that a relationship is ending and has no future, yet you linger on the delusion of a hopeless idea,” she explains. “It’s honest, raw, and very true to this day. It’s also the first song where I play guitar live in the studio.”

Born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, and now based in Los Angeles, Juliana Beltrán has long been immersed in the arts. From an early age, she sang in choirs and learned to play multiple instruments, including piano. Growing up in Bogotá and spending time in Lima, Peru, exposed her to a wide range of cultures that continue to shape her musical perspective. “I’ve always been inspired by infusions of many different genres,” Beltrán explains. She released her debut EP in 2018, produced by Grammy Award–winning musician Juan Galeano of Diamante Eléctrico, and the first single that followed surpassed 3.5 million streams while earning placement on Spotify’s curated editorial playlist “Mediodía Acústico.” Blending youthful storytelling with deeply sensual sonic textures and a strong Latin pop influence, Beltrán continues to refine her sound.

A sorrowful telling of an ending relationship, “Delusional” is the perfect song to listen to when seeking out a safe space to feel. Stream “Delusional” and stay tuned for Beltrán’s next release. Follow Juliana Beltrán on Instagram @Juliana.Beltran and TikTok @juliana.beltran.music to keep up with future singles and live dates.