Julia Lepidi To Host Evenings On WBBM/Chicago

ENTERCOM Top 40 WBBM/CHICAGO has chosen former WDZH/DETROIT nightbird/Promotions Coordinator JULIA LEPIDI as its new 7p-midnight host. LEPIDI replaces COREY “COREY B” BONALEWICZ, who moved to sister Alternative WNYL/NEW YORK in NOVEMBER.

“JULIA’s energetic, vibrant personality coupled with her high engagement on social media will make for a tremendous addition to our team,” said SVP/Market Manager JIMMY DE CASTRO. “We are confident that JULIA will connect with nighttime listeners and help further extend the station’s reach.”

“When the opportunity came to become a part of the legendary B96 staff, it was a no-brainer,” said LEPIDI. “Thanks to JIMMY DE CASTRO, TODD CAVANAH [PD for B96] and ERIK BRADLEY [MD for B96] for this opportunity. I am genuinely humbled and beyond ecstatic to join the team in the great city of CHICAGO.”